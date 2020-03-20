Maryland officials confirm 42 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday

Maryland officials have confirmed 42 new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday as the state continues to implement emergency measures to try to stem the spread of the disease.
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote that the state has now confirmed 149 cases of COVID-19, the virus more commonly known as the coronavirus. That’s up from 107 cases on Thursday.
Three of Maryland’s positive test results for the virus were reported in children, none of whom are hospitalized, spokesman Mike Ricci said in a social media post Friday morning.
The state’s latest cases were found across nine Maryland counties and Baltimore City. Wicomico and Worcester made the list for the first time Friday, with one positive case each.
The majority of new cases, 18, were confirmed in Montgomery County. Prince George’s County also reported eight new cases. Combined, the two counties have accounted for more than half the state’s number of confirmed cases at 82 total.
The majority of Maryland cases have been reported in people between ages 18 and 64, Hall said.
The virus, which has accounted for more than 10,000 deaths worldwide, is said to be more fatal to seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
The state updates the number of cases confirmed each day at 10 a.m. while counties and local jurisdictions may announce cases separate of those confirmed by the state.
On Friday, the governor’s office also released a COVID-19 resource guide listing the new coronavirus-related policies in place around the state.