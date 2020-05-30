Maryland reports 1,027 new coronavirus cases as state continues slowly reopening

Maryland has reached a total of 52,015 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the state slowly reopens amid continuing public health risks.
State officials reported 1,027 new cases of the virus Saturday morning. Maryland’s death toll reached 2,390, with 42 new victims reported. That count excludes 119 deaths where the virus is considered a probable cause, but those infections are not yet confirmed by laboratory tests.
Officials reported 10,845 new test results Saturday, bringing the state’s testing total to 339,361. About 71% of those people have returned negative results. The state is reporting a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 11.6%, ranking Maryland among the states with the highest positivity rates in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Current hospitalizations, one metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is considering most heavily in making determinations of reopening the state further, slightly declined to 1,239, from 1,296. Maryland has 492 cases requiring intensive care, a 19% decline since ICU cases peaked at 611 on May 10.
A total of 3,649 people have been released from isolation.
The latest findings were released a day after Hogan allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining. Camps, pools and some youth sports may also resume operations under limited circumstances.
Residents 70 and older account for less than 15% of Maryland’s infections but 70% of the state’s deaths from the virus.
This article will be updated.