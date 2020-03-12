University of Maryland suspends classes day earlier than expected amid rising coronavirus concerns

The University of Maryland, College Park is canceling classes and closing administrative offices a day earlier than previously planned amid rising coronavirus concerns.
Classes and exams will still be held Thursday night, according to a university news release, and residence halls won’t close until Friday at 7 p.m. as previously planned.
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County previously canceled classes Thursday and Friday, but the remaining 11 campuses were set to close at the end of the week.
College presidents in the system had wide latitude to make their own decisions before the university system announced the changes Thursday. Most of the 177,000 undergraduate and graduate students will continue their studies online after the break.
The flagship University of Maryland, College Park previously canceled class the week after break, March 23-29, and said students will be taught remotely for at least the following two weeks. Students should plan not to return to classes on campus until at least April 10, although the university will remain open and will accommodate those who need to be there. The University of Baltimore also said it will move its classes online for at least two weeks beginning March 23.
There are 12 confirmed cases in Maryland and more than 127,000 cases worldwide. Over 4,700 people have died from coronavirus. In the U.S. there are over 1,300 reported cases and 38 people have died, the majority in Washington state.
