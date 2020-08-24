Maryland adds 567 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Monday

Maryland health officials reported 567 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday as well as two related fatalities, pushing the total case count to 104,669 and the death toll to 3,554.
The state, which paused its economic recovery plan last month in response to rising positivity rates in several jurisdictions and among people in their 20s and 30s, measured its positivity rate Monday at 3.27%.
Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center, which tracks positivity rates nationwide, listed Maryland’s rate at 4.30%. The two entities calculate the rate differently, with the Maryland Department of Health using the total number of tests administered and Hopkins using the number of people tested.
As of Monday, 407 people were hospitalized, the same as the day before. Of those 407 patients, 304 people were listed in acute care and 103 were listed in the intensive care unit, according to state health department data.
More than 14,000 Marylanders have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the state began tracking the numbers in March.
This article will be updated.