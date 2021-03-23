Maryland’s emergency contracts for COVID vaccine rollout to get public review

A set of emergency contracts signed by the Hogan administration related to COVID-19 vaccine rollout will get their first official review Wednesday, providing a window into the millions in public spending done quickly and in private to combat the pandemic.
The Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to consider the contracts, one with New York-based consulting firm Ernst & Young, and the other with Bethesda-based Digital Management, which together could reach a combined value of $46 million. Ernst & Young has been working with the state to provide supply chain management, forensic accounting as well as staffing support related to vaccine allocation, while Digital Management, or DMI, has been running Maryland’s call center for its mass vaccination clinics.
The state also has entered into an emergency contract with Hagerty Consulting for additional staffing support, though that contract will not be reviewed Wednesday. The state has not disclosed how much that contract was worth.
Taxpayer groups and lawmakers often criticize the use of such emergency contracts, which do not go through the normal process of soliciting and analyzing bids from multiple vendors, out of concern they can lead to higher costs and lower value.
The contracts already have sparked criticism from some lawmakers, who questioned the true value of the consultants’ work.
“These are activities that MDH should be doing on their own as part of their responsibility for overseeing and managing the [vaccine] program,” said State Sen. Clarence Lam, a member of the Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup committee, which has been meeting weekly with the state’s acting health secretary, Dennis R. Schrader, as they consider confirming his nomination to head the health department. “Why they couldn’t have prepared for this, including a review of initial improvements without having to turn to outside consultants, since the start of the pandemic, is beyond me.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who sits on the three-member public works board, as well as Schrader, have defended the contracts, saying they have helped officials “unravel some of the mysteries of the federal allocation” and connected Marylanders with vaccine appointments.
The review comes days after the Maryland State Senate unanimously approved legislation that would require the governor to tell the General Assembly about any emergency contracts signed within 72 hours. The House of Delegates has yet to vote on the bill.
There are no reporting requirements now for the governor or the administration to lawmakers during a state of emergency, though the contracts do have to be reported to the state Board of Public Works for review within 45 days.
Baltimore Del. Brooke Lierman, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said the aim is not to stop the governor from making quick decisions during an emergency, though working through proper channels is preferred to ensure taxpayers get the best prices and services.
Such contracts nonetheless may be necessary on a limited basis, she said, particularly when it’s not clear in advance what services and supplies are needed.
“It’s about transparency,” she said. “How are our state dollars being spent and what actions are being taken through the procurement process? After the fact, we’ve been able to put together some examples through budget amendments and PIAs. That’s totally insufficient.”
A fiscal review done as part of the legislative process by the Office of Legislative Audits found there have been more than 200 emergency procurement contracts authorized by state agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic to date.
A one-page summary of Ernst & Young’s work, obtained by The Baltimore Sun, shows the addition of seven support staffers to assist Maryland with planning, data analyses, logistics and “coordinating with various stakeholders and entities to further enhance, develop and implement the vaccination plan.”
The consulting firm also has conducted an assessment of the state’s system, “guided by our experience in other states and our seasoned subject matter resources.”
The document did not detail the findings of the assessment.
Ernst & Young did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but past requests were forwarded to the governor’s office.
“We need to have assurance that the Department is spending millions in emergency procurements wisely and know that recommendations that have been sought by a consultant have been enacted,” Lam said in an email.
The state health department considered an addition bidder for the vaccine allocation consulting contract from Alvarez and Marsal LLC, a Washington, D.C., firm, according to the Board of Public Works’ agenda. That contract was valued at more than $19 million.
The department also considered another vendor for the DMI contract: the Reston, Virginia-based Maximus US Service, which valued its services at more than $40 million, the agenda shows.
DMI, the call center operator, has received more than 306,000 calls since its launch, according to the board’s agenda. As of Feb. 28, the call center employees have booked 26,714 appointments, and can scale up to accommodate upwards of 75,000 calls per day, according to the agenda.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat who also sits on the board, called on state lawmakers this month to appoint an independent commission to conduct an audit of all state and federal dollars that have been spent on relief for the coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe we urgently need this independent commission to monitor and investigate the use of such large sums of taxpayer dollars to ensure that the public treasury is protected in the future and accounted for in the past,” Franchot, the state’s top financial officer, said in a letter.
Maryland Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, a Democrat, also sits on the board.