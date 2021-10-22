Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health care providers will be required to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.
Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, suffering from underlying medical conditions or working in jobs that put them at risk of contracting the virus.
Previously, only those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in those categories could get a booster shot.
The federal government also now allows any adult who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get a booster dose two months later.
People also can mix-and-match the vaccines, receiving a different brand of vaccine for the booster dose compared to the initial vaccine.
The Maryland Department of Health sent a bulletin to health care providers on Friday outlining the new rules. When getting a booster shot, patients only need to “self-attest” that they are eligible; no proof of eligibility is required.
Hogan said in a statement that the new rules will help the state as it works to vaccinate Marylanders and maintain their immunity against the virus, which has killed 10,554 people in the state. On Friday, 650 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Maryland hospitals, and all told, more than 50,000 people in the state have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.
Nearly 66% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, not counting booster shots. Among adults age 18 and older, nearly 86% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people, which is why we have been pressing the federal government since August for clear guidance,” the Republican governor said.
Under the prior rules, more than 250,000 booster doses have already been administered in Maryland. Hogan said the state has “both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”