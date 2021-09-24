Maryland COVID vaccine providers authorized to give booster shots to eligible past Pfizer recipients

Following recommendations by a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for health care providers to administer COVID-19 booster shots to some Americans, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said state residents could begin registering for third-dose appointments immediately.
The federal government’s recommendations applied to those who previously received Pfizer/BioNTech’s two-dose regimen at least six months ago who are at least 65 years old, as well as those who live in congregate care settings, those with certain underlying medical conditions, and those who are at increased risk of transmission due to their occupation or institutional setting.
Hogan, in a Friday news release, said everyone who received a Pfizer dose six months ago should “strongly consider” getting an additional dose. The Republican governor, who previously was treated for cancer, received a booster shot this past summer.
He has publicly called on the federal government to make booster shots available and even authorized third doses for residents of nursing homes earlier this month. The state argued that congregate care residents qualified as immunocompromised under the federal government’s definition.
“While this action was long overdue, I am glad that the federal government has finally approved booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals,” Hogan said in a Friday statement, adding that it complements the decision to authorize booster shots for seniors in nursing home and assisted living facilities. He said the state already has administered 50,000 additional doses.
“We have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one,” Hogan said.
A memo sent to health care providers in Maryland from the state health department encouraged them to conduct outreach to previously vaccinated individuals about their potential eligibility for a booster shot.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.