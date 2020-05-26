Maryland postpones bar exam amid coronavirus pandemic

Maryland’s uniform bar examination, scheduled to take place July 28-29 at the Baltimore Convention Center, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Court of Appeals issued an administrative order Tuesday delaying the bar exam, which a lawyer must pass in order to practice law in the state. The exam has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 9-10, at multiple locations, which will be determined and announced at a later date.
The State Board of Law Examiners will rely on the status of COVID-19 in Maryland and guidance from public health recommendations to determine whether they can administer the exam in September.
While Gov. Larry Hogan earlier in the month gave local officials the authority to begin reopening their jurisdictions, Baltimore remains under a stay-at-home order.
This article will be updated.