U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge visits Baltimore to tout federal home health grants

U.S Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge, at podium, was joined by, from left, Ruth Ann Norton, President of Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey and Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter to report on $105 million in grants awards to non-profits and government agencies to eliminate health hazards in homes of families whose incomes are at or below 80% of area median income level. Behind them is the home of Deborah Carter Gaddis on Woodlea Avenue in Walterson, where remediation was completed under this program. Jan. 24, 2022 p1 (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)