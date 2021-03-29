Maryland adds 1,000 new COVID cases for sixth straight day

Maryland reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth straight day, as more than 31,000 doses of vaccine doses were administered, according to state data released Monday.
While Maryland has relaxed many coronavirus restrictions as vaccines roll out, the statewide positivity rate is again approaching the 5% threshold the World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions stay below before lifting restrictions.
The number of deaths and hospitalizations from the disease also increased in the past 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Here’s how the numbers break down:
Cases
State health officials reported 1,031 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total up to 409,075 cases since officials began tracking the virus in March 2020.
It’s the sixth consecutive day that Maryland has reported more than 1,000 new cases, as March has seen officials report an uptick in the infection rate across the state. The increase is still well below the peak in January, when the state reported nearly 3,000 cases a day following the holiday season.
Deaths
Health officials reported nine more people died due to complications from COVID-19, pushing Maryland’s total pandemic death toll to at least 8,075 since the state began tracking the disease in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Maryland reported an increase of 69 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday. The total number of people hospitalized reached 1,039 — surpassing 1,000 for the first time since Feb. 20.
Of those patients, 248 required intensive care, and 791 were in acute care, according to the state.
Testing positivity
The statewide testing positivity rate rose to 4.99% on Sunday. The rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests over the past seven days, has now increased for three straight days.
The state health department reported that 17,562 tests were completed statewide in the past 24 hours.
Vaccinations
Health officials administered 31,644 total doses of the coronavirus vaccines over the past 24 hours, the state reported Monday.
Marylanders have received nearly 2.6 million total doses since the vaccines began arriving in December.
Vaccines by age:
The state health department reported that 70.7% of Maryland’s population of residents ages 65 or older have received at least their first dose of the vaccine as of Monday.
Additionally, state health officials reported that 35.63% of Marylanders ages 50 to 64 have received their first dose, as well as 23.5% of residents ages 18 to 49 and 3.4% of 16- and 17-year-olds. Maryland began offering immunizations last week to anyone who is at least 60 years old.
