At nearly 100 years old, Lord Baltimore hotel finds new life as city’s free coronavirus quarantine center

Across the globe, hotels are being used for isolating people suspected of having COVID-19. Travelers to Singapore, Australia and Taiwan head straight from the airport to inns and hotels for 14 days to prevent transmission of the virus. Sometimes, guests pay for part or all of the stay. But that’s not the case at the Lord Baltimore Hotel, which is now the city’s Triage, Respite, and Isolation (TRI) Center. Since May, more than 600 people have come through its doors, and all of them have stayed for free.