Will Baltimore’s Little Italy survive the coronavirus? Here’s how some restaurants are coping.

In a time when the pandemic is devastating restaurant businesses, ground zero in Baltimore is the nine-square-block patch of downtown where generations of Italians have made their home, and their livelihoods. The close-knit community has weathered crises from the Great Fire of 1904 to civil unrest in the 1960s and rising competition. Restaurants are Little Italy’s backbone. With the oldest dating back to the 1940s, the mostly family run eateries here have changed little in recent decades, even as other areas of the city morphed into dining hot spots.