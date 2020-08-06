Baltimore liquor board imposes small fines on several restaurants for coronavirus-related violations

Baltimore City’s liquor board fined four restaurants a combined $550 for coronavirus-related violations during a hearing Thursday.
All of the violations under consideration at the hearing took place in March, shortly after Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order shuttered bars, restaurants and other establishments.
One by one, restaurant owners and their representatives appeared by video call and described confusion surrounding the regulations in the early days of the shutdown, and the mishaps that resulted.
All four of the restaurants were cited by the board for allowing onsite consumption of alcoholic beverages back when Hogan’s order didn’t permit it. In several of the instances, customers waiting for carry-out orders were served alcoholic beverages and began to drink. In one instance, at Abbey Burger Bistro in Fells Point, the owners told liquor board commissioners that they served beers to independent contractors who had come to the restaurant for a business meeting.
Thursday’s hearing came on the heels of the closure of two establishments by the city’s health department for coronavirus-related infractions — Euphoria night club in Canton and Yemen & Gulf Restaurant in Fells Point.
The hearing also came shortly after an announcement from Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young that the city would once again allow indoor dining at bars and restaurants, but at 25% capacity. Young’s executive order also permitted religious facilities, retail establishments and casinos to operate at 25% capacity, and limited outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
Hogan has called for a crackdown on bars and restaurants flouting his coronavirus-related restrictions, but has so far rejected calls to prohibit indoor dining statewide. Baltimore City halted indoor dining July 22 after a spike in cases, but will resume it this Friday.
The city still has a COVID-19 testing positivity rate above 5%, although it’s declined slightly over the past week. Global health officials consider a positivity rate below 5% a key precursor to reopening.
At Thursday’s hearing, Kislings Tavern in Canton was fined $200, Abbey Burger Bistro in Fells Point was fined $100, Charro Negro Bar & Grill in Greektown was fined $150 and O’Donnell’s Pub & Grille in Canton was fined $100. Each has 30 days to pay.
Hogan’s order from March states that individuals who “knowingly and willfully” violate it can be fined up to $5,000, imprisoned for up to one year or both.
All four restaurants that appeared at Thursday’s hearing admitted to the violations, with the exception of Abbey Burger Bistro, which fought against them. The bar’s lawyer, Stephan Fogleman, initially argued that the liquor board didn’t have the power to enforce the governor’s executive order. The board normally enforces laws passed by the legislature, Fogleman argued, and Hogan’s order never received legislative approval.
“That order does not deputize the Baltimore City liquid board to enforce the order,” said Fogleman, a former chairman of the city’s liquor board.
Liquor board Chairman Albert Matricciani denied Fogleman’s motion.
Then, Fogleman argued that Hogan’s order commanded that bars and restaurants close to the general public, which wouldn’t include employees of the establishments. Since the individuals drinking alcohol on-site were independent contractors there to help Abbey Burger Bistro plan virtual trivia events and participate in a campaign to feed frontline workers, their conduct was permissible, Fogleman said.
But the board disagreed.
“Indoor consumption is still indoor consumption,” said Commissioner Aaron Greenfield.
Kislings Tavern was fined $200 for an infraction on March 18, wherein inspectors observed two individuals seated at the bar drinking beer.
The bar’s owner, Justin Walters said he placed a table in front a bar entrance after the incident to keep customers from entering.
At Charro Negro, a patron was sitting at the bar drinking a Corona beer when inspectors stopped by on March 19.
After the incident, the Mexican restaurant installed a buzzer at its front door to control customers’ entry, Hurdle said.
“My client is doing everything he can to comply with the regulations,” Abraham Hurdle, the restaurant’s representative, said. “They’ve been doing everything they can to just float at this point.”
A similar situation unfolded at O’Donnell’s Pub on March 25. Several individuals were waiting for their food, and were served beers, said the bar’s owner Kimberly Carrick.
“I was very overwhelmed and my normal go-to when people have been waiting is to give them a beer on the house. So I told the bartender give them a beer while they’re waiting, although I didn’t specify to tell them to go outside, so she didn’t,” Carrick said.
The board’s next hearing will take place Aug. 18, when five more restaurants will testify regarding coronavirus-related violations.