Baltimore’s Lexington Market reopened

Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore is now reopen, operating in a limited capacity after initially closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The market opened July 23, according to its website, and is open Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prior to the pandemic, normal hours were 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The market initially closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but now joins other public markets like the Northeast Market near Johns Hopkins and Broadway Market in reopening.
Customers can view a list of vendors offering curbside service here.