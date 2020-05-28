Baltimore-area districts set last day of school after state reduces required days

State education officials have decided to give public school students a break this year by reducing the number of instructional days required by law, offering relief to school districts struggling to make up 10 days of classes lost when schools closed in March due to the coronavirus.
The state board of education has waived the requirement that students be in school for 180 days, slicing five days off the calendar at the request of local superintendents. Those district requests must be approved by state superintendent Karen B. Salmon.
But remote learning has allowed school districts to gain a day of instruction.
Baltimore, Howard, Carroll, Anne Arundel and Harford counties all got approval from the state school board to be open on Tuesday, June 2, which is primary Election Day. In normal times, schools would close for elections to provide space for polling.
The last day of school for Carroll County will be June 11; Baltimore City will end June 15; Harford County will end June 16; Anne Arundel will end June 18; and Baltimore County will end June 19. Howard County will end on June 23.
Maryland school officials also have changed the school calendar for private and parochial schools, reducing the requirement that students in those schools attend for 170 days by five days.