Amy Klobuchar’s husband, a University of Baltimore law professor, tests positive for coronavirus

John Bessler, a University of Baltimore law professor and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his wife wrote in a Medium post Tuesday.
Bessler, 52, received the results at 7 a.m. this morning, Klobuchar wrote, and is currently isolated from the senator and their daughter, Abigail.
“John started to feel sick when I was in Minnesota and he was in Washington D.C. and like so many others who have had the disease, he thought it was just a cold,” she wrote. “Yet he immediately quarantined himself just in case and stopped going to his job teaching in Baltimore.”
Klobuchar wrote his condition stayed poor and that he got tested “when he started coughing up blood.” She wrote he was checked into a hospital in Virginia and “has pneumonia and is oxygen but not a ventilator.”
Bessler started teaching at the University of Baltimore’s law school in 2009, a few years after his wife was elected to her first term in the Senate in 2006. He also acted as an adviser to Klobuchar during her unsuccessful campaign for president this year.
“While this is his story and not mine, I wanted to let my colleagues and constituents know that since John and I have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me not to get a test,” Klobuchar wrote.
“I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease,” she continued.
The disease has upended life for much of the country, with more than 35,000 confirmed cases and over 400 deaths in the U.S.