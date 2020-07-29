Maryland reports 761 coronavirus cases, 27 more hospitalizations and 20 new deaths

Maryland has confirmed 761 new cases of the coronavirus, 20 more deaths and 27 new hospitalizations due to the virus.
Wednesday’s additions bring the state’s total to 86,285 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,347 people have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.
As of Wednesday, 571 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, 27 more than Tuesday’s total.
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 4.77%.
