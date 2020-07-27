xml:space="preserve">
Maryland reports 1,128 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Monday

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 27, 2020 10:06 AM

Maryland officials reported 1,128 new cases of the coronavirus Monday and six more deaths.

Monday’s additions bring the state’s total to 84,876 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,315 people have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.

As of Monday, 536 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 4.61%.

This story will be updated.

