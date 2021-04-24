US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s unclear when Maryland will resume shots

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot on Friday, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
But the Maryland Department of Health did not respond Friday night to a request for comment about when the state would resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the amount of supply it expects to receive in the coming weeks.
Federal officials previously said Johnson & Johnson’s allotment to states would depend on Gaithersburg-based vaccine maker Emergent BioSolutions receiving authorization from the FDA for its East Baltimore plant, which it still lacks.
Emergent BioSolutions suspended production of vaccine at the facility at the FDA’s request during an inspection that found a series of problems, including procedural errors and environmental hazards.
A mistake at the plant earlier this year led to a batch of about 15 million vaccines needing to be destroyed.
J&J’s production so far has come from Europe. But it’s unclear how the factory’s suspension will impact J & J’s pledge to provide 100 million U.S. vaccine doses by the end of May and 1 billion doses globally this year.
Federal health officials temporarily stopped use of the Johnson & Johnson shot after the government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J & J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
But ultimately Friday, federal health officials decided that J & J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
“This is not a decision the agencies reached lightly,” Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock told reporters late Friday.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention debated in a daylong meeting just how serious the risk really is. Panelists voted 10-4 to resume vaccinations without outright age restrictions, but made clear that the shots must come with clear warnings about the clots.
Many states had been counting on the easier-to-store, one-and-done option to also help protect hard-to-reach populations including people who are homeless or disabled.
Latest Coronavirus
The Associated Press contributed to this article.