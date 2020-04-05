Johns Hopkins Student Government Association asks for partial tuition refund as coronavirus forces classes to go online

“Our Professors continue to do their best through Zoom and other means, and we are grateful for their effort and dedication,” the SGA’s letter read. “However, it is clear that this online mode of education has not ultimately lived up to the Johns Hopkins standard. Additionally, many of the facilities and services, such as labs, recreation center, library, the counseling center, and Learning Den remain inaccessible to students who pay sizeable fees in exchange for their use.”