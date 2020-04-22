Johns Hopkins University cuts leaders’ salaries, expects layoffs as school projects more than $100M in losses

Johns Hopkins University will stop contributing to employees’ retirement plans for one year and its leaders will take cuts to their salaries as the medical college projects it will lose more than $100 million this fiscal year.
University President Ronald Daniels wrote in a letter posted online Tuesday that he and Provost Sunil Kumar will cut their salaries by 20% in fiscal year 2021 and that other deans and university officers will reduce their pay by 10% as the college remains largely closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The university also will suspend its contributions to employees’ retirement plans for one year in fiscal year 2021 and place a freeze on employees’ salaries through June 2021, holding the faculty’s base pay at their current levels for at least a year.
While the university is also undertaking other measures, such as suspending all new capital projects that cost more than $100,000 through fiscal year 2021 and placing further restrictions on hiring new employees, Daniels wrote the college expects some employees will be furloughed or laid off.
“Furloughs and layoffs are regrettably expected to be necessary within some units of the university as an unavoidable consequence of the losses we are experiencing,” Daniels wrote. “Decisions regarding furloughs and layoffs will be made at the divisional and departmental levels, including within university administration.”
The decisions follow a projected significant loss revenue and funds in the coming years if the university cannot reopen and return to full capacity in the near future, Daniels wrote.
The president said that the college is now “projecting a net loss of more than $100 million for FY [fiscal year] 2020” and that, “absent significant near-term mitigation efforts," the college could lose as much as $375 million by the end of June 2021.
“The magnitude of the challenge we face is unlike any we have experienced in recent memory, but it is one that we can and will overcome,” Daniels wrote.
