As case rates come down, January poised to be Maryland’s most deadly pandemic month

Omicron’s rampage in Maryland will soon be replicated across the country, public health experts say. In the U.S., more than 18 million people have been infected in the last 28 days, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard, and there has been close to 49,000 deaths in the same time period. There have been more than 72 million cases reported since March 2020 and more than 872,000 deaths in the U.S.