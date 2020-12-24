Two Maryland inmates die of COVID-19, pushing death toll to 16

Two Maryland inmates died of COVID-19, pushing the state’s inmate death total to 16, according to number’s from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The inmates had died just days apart, the department said. One of them was an inmate in his early 60s who was housed in the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland before he was hospitalized last month at the University of Maryland hospital. The man died on Dec. 11, the department confirmed.
The next day, a man in his early 60s who was housed at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland died. He was hospitalized at UPMC-Western Maryland prior to his death, the department said.
The North Branch Correctional Institution currently has the second-most confirmed COVID-19 cases for statewide facilities since the start of the pandemic, totaling 312 cases. The Western Correctional Institution has the second-most, at 203 cases, according to department numbers.
The department acknowledged that the two inmates deaths this month come amid Maryland and the country “experiencing a spike” in COVID-19 cases.
“The health, safety and well-being of our employees, inmates. and detainees remains the Department’s top priority, and the Department continues to do everything possible to slow the spread of the virus,” department spokesperson Latoya Gray said.
Maryland reported 2,866 new COVID cases on Thursday. The state has averaged 2,515 new cases per day over the last 14 days, down from last week’s peak 14-day rolling average of 2,757 new cases per day.