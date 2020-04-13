First Maryland inmate dies of coronavirus, corrections department says

An inmate within the Maryland prison system died due to complications from the new coronavirus on Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The inmate was in his 60s and located at the Jessup Correctional Institution, the department said. He was hospitalized for several weeks. The man had underlying health conditions, officials said. He was one of 10 inmates at Jessup diagnosed with COVID-19.
There are a total of 93 confirmed cases in the Maryland correctional system.
