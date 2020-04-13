xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

First Maryland inmate dies of coronavirus, corrections department says

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 13, 2020 11:28 AM

An inmate within the Maryland prison system died due to complications from the new coronavirus on Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

The inmate was in his 60s and located at the Jessup Correctional Institution, the department said. He was hospitalized for several weeks. The man had underlying health conditions, officials said. He was one of 10 inmates at Jessup diagnosed with COVID-19.

Advertisement

There are a total of 93 confirmed cases in the Maryland correctional system.

This article will be updated.

Advertisement

Latest Coronavirus

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement