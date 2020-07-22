Baltimore to suspend indoor dining at bars and restaurants, expand mask requirements as COVID-19 cases rise

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Wednesday ordered city restaurants to suspend indoor dining by the end of the week and announced expanded requirements for face coverings.
Young, a Democrat, is among a group of local leaders pushing for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take statewide action and renew certain dining restrictions in an attempt curb the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The city is now moving ahead on its own.
“I have always said we would continue to monitor the data and not hesitate to tighten restrictions if the data tell us it’s needed,” Young said in a virtual news conference following the weekly Board of Estimates meeting Wednesday.
Baltimore restaurants and bars will be required to suspend indoor dining for at least two weeks, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The city health department will review COVID-19 data daily to monitor whether the suspension will continue after that time period, or be lifted. Eateries can continue serving customers outside and offering takeout and delivery.
The city will also require all people over the age of 2 to wear face coverings whenever they leave the house, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.
But the health commissioner clarified that the mask order applies to outdoor situations in which people are unable to social distance, like a cookout or a barbecue.
“When you’re walking your dog and are not around people, no mask is required,” she said.
This is similar to action taken Tuesday by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.
And while Olszewski called on Hogan, a Republican, to limit indoor dining statewide, the Democratic county executive said he would not issue a local restriction for restaurants because of concerns about how it would impact businesses.
Maryland reported 860 new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, the sixth time in eight days with more than 700 new cases.
This article will be updated.