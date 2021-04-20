University of Maryland, Baltimore opens COVID vaccine clinic for Indigenous peoples

The University of Maryland, Baltimore is partnering with the Indian Health Service and Native American LifeLines to run a COVID-19 vaccination site exclusively for Indigenous peoples.
The clinic, open Thursdays through Saturdays — with Wednesdays as needed — seeks to provide easy access to immunizations for the tens of thousands of Indigenous people who live in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan region, the university said in a Tuesday news release. It is the only clinic in the area open specifically for Indigenous communities, according to the release.
The vaccination clinic is also open to tribal employees and Indian agency employees, as well as tribes that are not federally or state recognized.
Such small, targeted clinics are a crucial step in ending the coronavirus pandemic. White people in Maryland are getting vaccinated at a higher rate than Black and Indigenous peoples and communities of color. The state’s mass vaccination clinics are often not reaching minority groups, with many lacking robust access to transportation as well as internet access.
Indigenous people, like other communities of color, are also less likely to have access to health care, which could make finding vaccine appointments more challenging.
The Indigenous community can schedule their vaccination at UMB by visiting GetTheVaccineBaltimore.org. The clinic, at 601 W. Lombard St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Residents without internet access can call 410-396-2273.