H&S Bakery in Baltimore is hiring to meet increased grocery demand during coronavirus pandemic

Baltimore-based H&S Bakery plans to ramp up production and hire workers to meet a surge in demand for bread and rolls as the new coronavirus has spread.
The commercial bakery in Fells Point said Friday it wants to hire more than 50 workers to meet the needs of its Baltimore-area grocery store customers. Stores have scrambled to keep bread in stock as shoppers buy up supplies soon after they’re delivered.
The bakery’s need for workers comes as employees at restaurants, shops and other businesses have found themselves out of work because of a cascade of shutdowns in recent days.
H&S said it is looking for both temporary and permanent employees for its five Baltimore-area operations, including its Fells Point bakery headquarters, Mid-Atlantic Baking, Crispy Bagel, Schmidt and Automatic Rolls of Baltimore.
The company said its current employees have “stepped up to the challenge of the last few weeks, getting to work and putting in required hours in order to ensure local groceries and communities have access to bread during these uncertain times.”
Openings include salaried management, supervisor and engineering jobs with benefits as well as general help with no prior experience required. The company and its affiliates are comprised of 14 divisions in seven states, with distribution in 23 states.
H&S is also working to provide thousands of free loaves and bread products to families and workers in need through groups such as Meals on Wheels, Moveable Feast, Our Daily Bread, Baltimore Hunger Project, My Sister’s Place, Living Classrooms, Weekend Backpacks and others.
Job applicants are asked to email HR@nefoods.com for details on how to apply online.