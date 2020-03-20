Baltimore-area banks, hotels temporarily close some locations to limit Coronavirus spread

Some Baltimore-area hotels stopped taking reservations, while banks limited the number of open branches and directed customers to drive-throughs and online.
Businesses in Maryland continued reacting Friday to the new Coronavirus outbreak, taking steps to limit public interaction and curb the virus’ spread.
The Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor announced on its website that it has temporarily ceased normal operations.
Starting Friday, the hotel is not taking room, restaurant, bar or other reservations until May 15 in light of the COVID-19 virus that has sickened 149 people in Maryland and caused one death in the state.
“The safety and well being of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority,” the hotel said on its website.
Marriott Bonvoy, which operates the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Harbor East and other Marriott properties in the region, said it is relaxing cancellation policies.
Banks, too, while remaining open, are changing policies to prevent the spread of the disease.
M&T Bank said it is changing its service approach to limit face-to-face interactions between customers and employees, with an emphasis on social distancing, which is recommended by public health officials.
“The goal is to keep all our branches available while keeping our employees and customers safe,” said Scott Graham, a bank spokesman.
He said branch availability will depend on physical layout of specific branches, customer needs and customer and employee safety. That means some branches will stay open as usual, some will be open by appointment and others will offer service through ATMs and drive-through windows.
The bank also is temporarily waiving ATM transaction fees for all customers from March 23 through April 30 and will waive early withdrawal fees on all CDs open more than seven days through the end of April.
Capital One also said it has temporarily closed some select branches and all of its Capital One Cafes, locations open to customers and non-customers for help with accounts, access to financial tools and free Wi-Fi and space to work or drink coffee. All ATMS will stay open.
Of Capital One’s 58 branches in Maryland, four have closed, a spokeswoman said Friday.
“We are committed to ensuring customers continue to have access to critical banking services like teller and cash transactions," the bank said in a statement. “We also strongly encourage customers to use Capital One’s digital tools and other resources for self-service banking and around the clock account access.”
The bank said it has not had a confirmed COVID-19 case in any branch but, “we believe these are the right steps to take to maintain essential banking access while also helping prevent the spread of the virus."
M&T said that despite the changes at some of its branches, the banking system in general and M&T in particular is functioning normally.
“M&T has a long history as a strong, sound, well-funded financial organization," Graham said. "We’ve successfully weathered a variety of significant world and industry events during our history, and we remain well positioned to fully serve our customers and communities during this challenging time.”
Other businesses have taken steps such as moving meetings online.
On Friday, spice maker McCormick & Co. invited its shareholders to sign up for a virtual shareholders meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. April 1st. The Hunt Valley-based company typically hosts hundreds of shareholders, many from the Baltimore region, at its annual meetings.
This story will be updated.