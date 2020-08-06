Amid increase in coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins says it will offer only online classes this fall

Citing the rise in coronavirus cases both locally and nationally, Johns Hopkins University has become the latest college to announce that it would offer only online classes to undergraduates this fall.
Hopkins officials said Thursday that the increased prevalence of infections among younger people, plus the fact that many of its students come from states considered COVID-19 hot spots, led them to reverse earlier plans to resume at least some instruction and activities on its Homewood campus in North Baltimore.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic is clearly worsening.” Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniels and other administrators said in a letter to students on Thursday. “We are experiencing a second surge in cases in our region and in other areas of the country.”
Earlier on Thursday, Loyola University Maryland announced that all instruction would be online this fall. Similarly, Goucher College said last week that it would not offer on-campus classes.
The university will reduce undergraduate tuition, which is about $28,500 a semester, by 10 percent for the fall. Some limited activity will remain on campus, such as at research labs that are operating at lower densities and with other safety and distancing measures.
Dr. Tom Inglesby, who directs the Center for Health Security at the Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the combination of several trends both locally and nationally, particularly as they affect younger populations contributed to the decision to keep the campus largely closed.
The daily rate of new infections has gone from about 10 per 100,000 population in Baltimore in June to 28 per 100,000 currently, said Inglesby, who has been advising both Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Hopkins administrators throughout the pandemic.
“We also were concerned that approaching a third of the students are coming from places experiencing their own resurging epidemics,” Inglesby said.
“At this point, a lot of the spread is in the young-adult category,” he said.
Hopkins had previously announced that students would take all their classes remotely at its public health school and the Peabody Conservatory, both in Baltimore, and the School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.
Alanna W. Shanahan, vice provost for student affairs at Hopkins, called the decision “painstaking and heartbreaking.” But bringing students and faculty back on campus, and to Baltimore, was just too risky for both Hopkins and the city, she said.
“It just was not worth it for anybody,” Shanahan said.
Shanahan said some students will be allowed on campus under special and limited circumstances, such as if their homes are not conducive to learning or they suffer from food insecurity. Hopkins will offer financial assistance to students who may incur expenses from staying home, or who have bought nonrefundable plane tickets or can’t get out of leases they signed for off-campus housing.
Shanahan said she hopes much of what is missed this fall can be transferred to spring, such as classes that require a lab component, for example, and the new friendships and “community building” that make up so much of the first-year experience.
In the final weeks before college students across the country were scheduled to move into their dormitories for the academic year, many schools decided to abandon earlier plans to offer a hybrid model of instruction in which at least some classes would meet on campus.
The Chronicle of Higher Education found that fewer than half the 1,260 schools it has been tracking were going to reopen their campuses in the fall, compared with about three-quarters who had planned at least some in-person courses and activities back in May.