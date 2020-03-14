Johns Hopkins Hospital 'provider’ has coronavirus; interacted with patients, clinicians

A person identified as a “provider” at Johns Hopkins Hospital has tested positive for the new coronavirus, The Baltimore Sun has learned.
It was not immediately clear whether the person was among the 19 confirmed cases reported to date by state and county-level authorities in Maryland.
“The Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently confirmed, through testing, a provider at the Johns Hopkins Hospital who has the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19,” said Kim Hoppe, senior director of public relations and corporate communications for Johns Hopkins Medicine.
“The provider is currently at home recovering,” she added. “Out of an abundance of caution and per our institutional policies and discussion with state authorities, all patients, clinicians and staff who may have been in contact with the provider have been identified and instructed to self-quarantine as directed.”
Hoppe would not identify the patient, the patient’s gender or position at the medical institution. The term “provider” usually refers to a person who provides medical care or counseling services at a hospital or clinic.
"We remain committed to the safety of our patients, clinicians and our staff, and will continue to provide updates as this situation evolves,” Hoppe said.
Seven more people in Maryland have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 19, officials said Friday.
This story will be updated.