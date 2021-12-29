Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center latest to activate crisis care standards

Following several other medical centers in the state, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center activated Wednesday emergency protocols to deal with a rise in patients seeking treatment and a shortage of staff able to care for them.
The crisis standards of care will enable the hospital to ease some of its more bureaucratic processes for now, redeploy staff as needed and modify some elective surgical procedure schedules.
It’s a difficult decision to make, said Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen Johns Hopkins Bayview’s census of patients with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 clinical needs spike dramatically in recent days,” Sowers said in a statement. “Working closely with the Johns Hopkins Medicine Unified Command Center staff, we have agreed that moving to CSC is the right decision.”
The Baltimore hospital has seen a 360% increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest increase the hospital has experienced since the start of the pandemic, according to a Wednesday news release. Hopkins and the University of Maryland Medical System jointly created the crisis care standards activation model to enact during emergencies, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Several Maryland hospitals have changed their protocols in response to a surge of patients seeking hospital treatment for COVID-19, as the more contagious delta and omicron variants wreck havoc.
The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health declared a hospital “disaster” Friday for its operations in Harford County, followed by the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie and the Luminis Health network, which includes hospitals in Annapolis and Lanham, which shifted Monday to “crisis” and “contingency” standards of care.
Late Tuesday, University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital said it also would implement crisis standards of care in response to the “substantial increase of COVID-19 positive patients over the past month,” according to a news release.
On Wednesday, Maryland health officials logged record-breaking case counts and hospitalization volumes, with 10,873 new COVID-19 infections and 2,046 COVID-19 hospital patients. Almost 48,000 in Maryland, or roughly 1 in every 125 Marylanders, have tested positive for the coronavirus since Dec. 23.
This article will be updated.