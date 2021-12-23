Here are some places in Maryland to get a COVID test on Christmas Eve

The coronavirus is surging in Maryland ahead of the holidays and public health officials urge people to get tested for COVID-19 before they gather with family and friends.
Many places to get tested are closed on Dec. 24, including the health department-run State Center in Baltimore. Rapid tests are in high demand, though there are a few options to try before the holiday weekend.
Here are some places where you can get tested on Christmas Eve, according to the Maryland Department of Health:
- Allegany County Fairgrounds — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11400 Moss Ave., Cumberland, MD 21502
- Dunkirk District Park — 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk, MD 20754
- New Life Church, La Plata — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 9690 Shepherds Creek Pl., La Plata, MD 20646
- Dorchester County Health Department COVID-19 Satellite Center — By appointment only (410-228-0235) at 103 Cedar St., Cambridge, MD 21613
- Garrett County Health Department Clinic — Call 301-334-7697 to make an appointment between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1025 Memorial Dr., Oakland, MD 21550
- Howard County Health Department — 11 a.m. to 2p.m. at the back of the building at 8930 Stanford Blvd., Columbia, MD 21045
- Roseu Medical Group, Laurel — By appointment only (301-604-8000) at 7350 Van Dusen Rd., Laurel, MD 20707
- Talbot Business Center — Call 410-819-5632 to make an appointment between 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 28712 Glebe Rd., Easton, MD 21601