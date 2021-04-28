Maryland lifts outdoor mask mandate after new CDC guidance for vaccinated people

Marylanders no longer need to wear masks in most outdoor settings, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, though he “strongly encouraged” those who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus to continue to stay masked up.
Masks are still required in Maryland at “large ticketed venues” that are outdoors, such as sports stadiums, as well as at indoor businesses and on public transit.
Hogan’s announcement follows new guidance from the federal government issued one day earlier that said fully vaccinated people need not wear masks in most outdoor settings, because the risk of transmitting the coronavirus is low. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says that vaccinated people still should wear masks in outdoor settings with crowds, such as sports stadiums and concerts.
Local governments still have the ability to have stricter requirements for masking, but “I wouldn’t advise that,” Hogan said.
Baltimore is among the localities in Maryland which enacted stricter mask orders than the state. The state’s largest city requires masks at all times outdoors, regardless of the location or other factors. Anne Arundel County applies the outdoor mask order to anyone age 2 or older and Baltimore County’s mask order applies to those age 5 and older.
Hogan, who spoke Wednesday afternoon on the lawn of the governor’s mansion in Annapolis, also eased some restrictions on bars and restaurants, effective May 1. For outdoor service, there will no longer be any restrictions on capacity or distancing between tables. Standing service will also be allowed outside at bars and restaurants.
“As we have stressed from the beginning, outdoor activity is much safer than indoor activity,” the governor said. He encouraged residents to do more outside now that the weather is nice.
Hogan, a Republican, also encouraged Marylanders to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Starting on Saturday, Maryland residents can directly book appointments, rather than pre-registering, at the state mass vaccination sites by calling 855-MD-GOVAX (855-634-6829) or online at covidvax.maryland.gov.
Through Thursday, residents can still pre-register for the vaccine, and anyone who is pre-registered will be contacted to set up an appointment by the end of the day Friday, the governor said. After that, there will be no more pre-registration, only direct booking of appointments.
The state has 12 mass vaccination sites operational, with the final site expected to open on Friday at the Mall in Columbia in Howard County. The Columbia site plans to give 1,000 doses on the first day.
“if you have been on the fence or have been waiting, now is the perfect time to go out and get your shot,” Hogan said. “With a vaccine you are much safer now. But without a vaccine you continue to be at risk.”
Hogan said vaccine supply is “not yet” outpacing demand, but getting close.
Through Wednesday morning, health officials reported that 1.9 million people in Maryland, or about 31.5% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated — either by completing a two-dose course of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
And 43% of the state’s population has received at least one dose.
But Marylanders are still getting sick and dying from the coronavirus, which has been in the state for more than one year. As of Wednesday, 1,093 people were sick in the hospital with COVID-19 and 20 more people had died, bringing the cumulative death toll to 8,521.
Hogan will get a chance discuss the state’s vaccination efforts with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, when she visits a mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
This article will be updated.