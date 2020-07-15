Maryland uncovers scheme involving $501M in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, Hogan says

Maryland has uncovered an illegal scheme involving more than 47,500 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims totaling more than $501 million, Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference today.
“This criminal enterprise seeking to take advantage of a global pandemic to steal hundreds of millions, perhaps billions, of dollars from taxpayers is despicable,” Hogan said.
The governor’s office said in a news release that the state’s work “helped shed light on related fraudulent criminal activity in other states” across the country.
Hogan said 96.4% of unemployment claims have been processed and that the proportion of cases still still pending — 3.6 % — is “in line with pre-pandemic levels.”
The governor said the state quickly notified federal authorities when it learned about the scheme, which he called “massive identity theft.”
Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said its division handling unemployment became suspicious when it noticed a surge in out-of-state claims.
Hogan indicated the stolen identities came from past national data breaches, and he and Robinson emphasized they were not the result of any breach at the state labor department, where users’ data remained secure.
Robinson said her department blocked the payments, becoming a “victor” instead of a “victim.” She said an increase in out-of-state claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance tipped off the department.
Hogan said the department quickly put holds on paying out-of-state unemployment claims. All out-of-state accounts were frozen, he said, which resulted in a small number of legitimate applicants having their payments delayed. Hogan said a few “real” people got their payments put on hold. He said the labor department would work quickly now to get them their payments.
Robinson said the risk for fraud had risen with changes due to the pandemic, namely a waiver of a requirement to have a former employer verify that the filer was now unemployed.
Derek Pickle, special agent-in-charge of the Washington region of the U.S. Department of Labor’s inspector general’s office, said there has been a surge in unemployment cases to investigate.
“More than 50% of our investigative matters pertains to unemployment insurance,” Pickle said. In a more typical period, that figure would have been 10%, he said.
“My office and the entire law enforcement community are committed to bringing to justice fraudsters who are preying on citizens during this unprecedented public health crisis by using their stolen personal information to fraudulently attempt to obtain unemployment benefits,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a prepared statement.
Hogan made his comments at his first news conference in more than a month. Over the past two weeks, Hogan has done a number of interviews, but they were primarily to discuss his forthcoming political memoir, not the pandemic.
The state continues to reel economically from the effects of the virus and the related restrictions.
Since March, the state has received nearly 625,000 claims from out-of-work Marylanders seeking unemployment benefits. As of last week, about 24,000 applicants were still waiting to have their claims resolved.
Tens of thousands of Marylanders have filed new unemployment claims each week during the pandemic. The peak of new claims came for the week ending May 2, when 109,000 new claims were filed.
Out-of-work Marylanders have been frustrated by the state’s online system for seeking unemployment benefits, known as Beacon One-Stop. When applicants encounter problems with the online system, they’ve had a difficult time getting someone on the phone to help. Many have reported calling the state’s unemployment lines repeatedly and never getting through, or getting disconnected when the system does answer.
Hogan’s remarks come as the state faces an uncertain outlook regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Maryland’s rates of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths had been steadily trending downward for several weeks and restrictions on activities were gradually eased through May and June.
However, public health officials are troubled by an increasing positivity rate among young adults. Over the past week, more than 100 new cases per day have been reported among people in their 20s, according to an analysis of state data by The Baltimore Sun.
There are concerns that Maryland’s progress could be reversed if residents flout public health guidance such as wearing masks and avoiding gatherings. Other states, particularly across the south and west, have seen crushing levels of new infections and overburdened hospitals.
This week, Hogan urged city and county officials to enforce restrictions at bars and restaurants, including the capacity limit of 50% and a requirement that all patrons be served at tables.
“Only you can keep Maryland open for business by continuing to follow the public health guidelines,” Hogan said Wednesday.
Hogan encouraged Marylanders to “refrain from traveling” to states with “escalating” numbers. Anyone who returns from out of state, especially those states, should immediately get tested, Hogan said.