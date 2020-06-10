Maryland to allow indoor dining, gyms, casinos and more as Hogan lifts more coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Larry Hogan pushed Maryland further into reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, laying out a timeline for indoor restaurants and outdoor amusements, indoor gyms, casinos and malls to resume operations with restrictions over the next couple of weeks.
As with past announcements, the reopenings of those businesses will be contingent on city and county leaders signing on. Over the past month, several jurisdictions — including Baltimore City and Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — have adopted slower reopening plans than Hogan allowed.
With local approval, the following activities will be allowed in Maryland starting at 5 p.m. on Friday:
- Indoor dining at restaurants, limited to 50% capacity, with tables at least six feet apart and other public health protective measures.
- Outdoor amusements, such as miniature golf and go-kart tracks, limited to 50% capacity and with other public health protective measures.
With local approval, the following activities will be allowed in Maryland starting on June 19 at 5 p.m.:
- Indoor fitness, gyms, martial arts, dance and other studio-type activities, limited to 50% capacity and with other public health protective measures.
- Casinos, arcades and malls can reopen with public health protective measures.
Karen B. Salmon, the state superintendent of schools, said that all child care centers may now reopen, with the maximum number of staff and children set at 15 per room. Previously child care centers had been limited to those serving children of essential workers with stricter occupancy limits.
Schools may also now bring “small groups” of students and staff into buildings. The state is encouraging school districts to focus summer learning programs on vulnerable children or students who lack the ability to participate in distance learning.
Salmon said all non-public special education schools may also reopen to serve students with disabilities, beginning with a small group of children and following the same parameters as public schools.
“Students with the most intense learning needs have been hit the hardest by the pandemic,” she said.
High schools also will be allowed to start up outdoor sports, following the same guidelines previously put into place for youth sports, such as focusing on skill-building and drills and avoiding player contact.
The Republican governor’s announcement is the latest step in undoing a series of restrictions put into place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 2,719 people in the state. The state reported 561 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state to 59,465 infections of COVID-19.
“While we are continuing to battle this deadly virus, we are also battling the health of small business and the thousands of Marylanders who have not been working and are struggling to make ends meet,” Hogan said. “Which is why we are pushing to safely reopen our economy.”
Fran Phillips, Maryland’s deputy health secretary, it is imperative that residents continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings
“Nothing is zero risk so we need to be prudent about the decisions we make,” she said.
Hogan initiated a series of shutdowns on activities beginning in March when the virus first appeared and spread in Maryland. He started by first closing activities that draw large crowds, such as casinos, malls and movie theaters. Then he gradually ramped up closures to the point that he issued a “stay-at-home” order on March 30 that left only essential businesses open. Schools have been closed to in-person lessons since mid-March.
Since early May, Hogan has gradually loosened restrictions — though he has given local governments the ability to keep stricter rules in place, and several have done so.
Baltimore City still doesn’t allow non-essential retail shops to be open, for example, even though shops are open in much of the state at 50% capacity under Hogan’s orders.
Hogan on Wednesday said it was “absolutely absurd” that small retail hasn’t been allowed to reopen in Baltimore City.
“I think it’s absolutely absurd that thousands of people can gather in the streets and a small business can’t open,” he said. “I think [Mayor] Jack Young should open them, like he should’ve a long time ago.”
Just last week, Hogan launched the second phase of his three-phase “Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery,” which lays out rough guidelines for when higher-risk activities can resume. The plan does not include specific data points that must be met or prescribe specific timelines, leaving those decisions to the governor.
Hogan emphasized that despite looser restrictions, coronavirus remains a threat.
“The fight against this virus is far from over,” he said. “We must continue to remain vigilant. Our health depends upon us continuing to take these measures.”
Hogan’s latest announcement comes as the state has seen a two-week decline of hospitalizations, a key measure of the spread and intensity of the virus. On Wednesday, 955 Marylanders were being treated in the hospital, with 379 of them in intensive care.
The state also has seen improvements in its positivity rate, which is the rate of positive tests compared to the overall number of tests conducted.
The latest seven-day average, reported on Wednesday, was 7.24%, a slight increase of .09% from the day before — the first uptick in the metric in 14 days.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates of 5% or lower before governments consider easing restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. As of Wednesday morning, Maryland has one of the 10 highest positivity rates in the country and is one of 20 states with a positivity rate higher than 5%, according to Johns Hopkins.
Earlier on Wednesday, several public health experts cautioned state lawmakers that while hospitalizations and deaths may be stabilizing for now, another wave of infections could come sooner than expected. More people are in contact with one another as restrictions have eased and as thousands of gathered for protests against racism and police brutality.
Hogan said public health officials have “serious concerns” about thousands gathering together at protests, and encouraged anyone who participated to get tested for the virus.
The Republican governor announced that more testing sites will be added in the Baltimore region, including at the Baltimore Convention Center.
“We are going to try and make sure the thousands of protesters have every opportunity to get tested,” he said.
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.