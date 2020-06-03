Maryland Gov. Hogan to lift coronavirus restrictions for nonessential businesses as state enters Phase 2 of recovery plan

Starting this weekend, Marylanders may be able to go back to most stores and office jobs, get tattoos and have their nails done, under a lifting of restrictions announced by Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday.
Hogan is putting the state into the second phase of his three-phase reopening plan, outlined in his “Maryland Strong Roadmap for Recovery.”
As with prior steps toward reopening, cities and counties will have the authority to keep stricter measures in place. Several jurisdictions — including Baltimore City and Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — have been slower to adopt Hogan’s reopening measures.
For more than two months, Maryland’s schools and many workplaces and recreational centers have been shut down in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,500 Marylanders.
There have been nearly 55,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
Hogan has seen promise in multiple metrics related to the virus. Hospitals have expanded capacity and the number of people hospitalized with the virus has started a gradual decline. As testing has expanded, the rate of positive cases has also declined. The state’s positivity rate is down from its peak 48 days ago, when the state was at 26%, Hogan said.
The reopening allows non-essential businesses to reopen, including manufacturing, all retail stores, wholesalers, warehouses, offices, banks, auto showrooms and travel agencies.
Businesses that reopen are encouraged to follow public health guidelines, including wearing face coverings during face-to-face interactions, checking the temperature of workers, rotating employee hours and changes to shifts to limit the number of workers in place at one time.
Businesses that offer personal services will be able to open with limitations, including nail salons, massage therapists, tanning salons and tattoo parlors. They may operate by appointment only and at 50% capacity.
“We are excited to get our econom restarted but I want to be clear, just because Marylanders can return to their offices doesn’t mean they should,” Hogan said. “Safety must remain a priority for everyone in this state.”
Much of Maryland’s state government operations will also resume, though the Motor Vehicle Administration and other “customer-facing” agencies will gradually reopen on an appointment-only basis, Hogan said.
“I also want to continue to remind Maryland that moving into Stage 2 does not mean that this crisis is behind us or that we can afford to stop being vigilant,” Hogan said.
On Tuesday, Hogan had hinted that a further relaxation of restrictions could be coming soon.
“We’re going to be looking at continuing our safe, gradual and effective reopenings, and we’ll probably be taking a look at some of that this week and in the weeks to come,” Hogan told WBAL Radio host Clarence Mitchell IV on the “C4 Show” Tuesday morning.
He said since the state started moving into the first phase of his three-phase reopening plan in mid-May, hospitalization rates have decreased, the infection positivity rate decreased and access to testing has increased.
The state will soon exceed 400,000 coronavirus tests, Hogan said, after conducting just 50 tests a day at the start of the pandemic.
“One of our biggest challenges was acquiring the necessary lab capacity,” Hogan said. “After several months of effort, the reality is we still have not been able to access any of them,” he said about federal labs.
Hogan said that a state partnership with the University of Maryland, Baltimore School of Genetics on a high-volume testing lab is fully operational and able to process tests “many weeks” ahead of schedule.