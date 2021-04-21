Maryland to expand no-appointment vaccines, target college campuses and major employers

Maryland will expand no-appointment, walk-up vaccine lines and partner with major employers and college campuses in an effort to inoculate more residents against COVID-19.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the “No Arm Left Behind” initiative Wednesday at a press conference in Annapolis.
The Republican governor said Maryland has administered more than 4 million doses of vaccine, but “we still have a ways to go before we can declare mission accomplished.”
The state will add walk-up lines that need no appointment at the Baltimore Convention Center — for city residents only — Greenbelt Metro Station and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It will also increase use of mobile clinics.
State health officials are working on outreach to college students, and appointments specifically for students will be blocked off at mass vaccination sites.
Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, who leads the the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, announced a three-day-a-week clinic starting April 30 at Morgan State University, plus a townhall and clinic at Bowie State University on April 26.
In addition, the state is working with large employers to vaccinate their workers. Those companies include Southwest Airlines, Exelon, Comcast and Amazon.
The state will also redouble efforts to reach seniors by contacting more than 70,000 Medicaid recipients over age 50 who have not been vaccinated, the governor said.
Hogan encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and to urge those they know to do so, too.
“Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your friends and do it so that all of us can finally put this global pandemic behind us,” he said.
Latest Coronavirus
State health officials reported 1,205 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, along with 13 additional deaths. Currently 1,279 people are hospitalized with the virus.