Maryland Gov. Hogan to discuss state’s plan for coronavirus vaccine distribution Tuesday

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the state’s planning efforts for distributing the coronavirus vaccine.
The state is preparing for the first batch of vaccines, which will go to health care workers, though it’s not clear yet when they may be shipped here.
The state expects to receive enough doses to give the first shot to 155,000 health care workers, which the Republican governor said represents about half of the high-risk, frontline health workers. Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, which are the first expected to gain federal approval, require two shots spread out over three to four weeks to be effective.
Maryland health officials already have drawn up a broad plan for distributing vaccines, assigning the initial limited supply to those most at risk of contracting and falling ill from the virus, including health workers and nursing home residents, prison and jail workers and inmates, and certain essential employees. The first phase includes about 14% of the state population.
As vaccine supplies increase, the shots would be given to Marylanders working down a priority list, including those who are healthy, younger and at less risk of complications.
The state’s plan counts on the federal government supplying the vaccines, needles and other supplies. Computer systems will be used to track who has been vaccinated and to send reminders for Marylanders to get their second dose.
But the state’s plan was submitted to the federal government in the fall, before it was clear just how effective the vaccines would be and how soon they could come to market.
President Donald Trump is also scheduled to discuss vaccines on Tuesday, with a “vaccine summit” at the White House planned for 2 p.m.
There remains some skepticism about the safety and necessity of the coronavirus vaccines, and the state plan acknowledges there will need to be a marketing campaign to convince Marylanders to be vaccinated.
The state’s top public health official, Dr. Jinlene Chan, said Monday that the campaigns will need to feature diverse messengers who are trusted by various groups.
A national Gallup Poll conducted in late October and early November — before news about the successful trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — found 58% of respondents were likely to get the vaccine.
A Goucher College Poll earlier in the fall found Maryland respondents split on taking a vaccine. The poll asked people whether they would take an FDA-approved vaccine. Forty-nine percent said they would not, while 48% said they would take the vaccine.
Hogan is expected to speak from the State House in Annapolis at 3 p.m. Tuesday. He’ll be joined by Chan and Bryan Mroz, a registered nurse who is an assistant state health secretary.
Latest Coronavirus
Earlier on Tuesday, British health officials began administering doses of the vaccine to the public, with the first shot going to a 90-year-old woman named Margaret Keenan.