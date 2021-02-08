Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tours COVID vaccine sites, touting efficiency in Baltimore County

On a Monday tour of vaccination sites at the Baltimore Convention Center and Maryland State Fairgrounds, Gov. Larry Hogan floated the possibility the Timonium clinic could be expanded as one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.
“This is a very smooth-running operation,” Hogan said. Of the state’s 2,236 vaccination sites, Hogan said he hasn’t seen “one as well organized ... as the one we walked through today.”
“I know that they could do a lot more capacity,” he added.
As Baltimore County officials tout the effectiveness of the county’s vaccine roll out ― county data shows 10.45% of the county’s population have gotten their first doses ― Baltimore County Health Director Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch told Hogan the county could easily ramp up its vaccination efforts from the roughly 2,000 shots administered by county health practitioners in four hours, but first it needs the supply.
A shortage of vaccines has vexed government leaders across the country.
Hogan emphasized that Maryland is pressing the Biden Administration nearly every day for updates on when more vaccine supply will be available.
”’Why can’t we get scheduled for a vaccine?’ Well, we’re waiting for more vaccines,” Hogan said. “That’s the basic issue.”
President Joe Biden’s administration has set a benchmark to deliver 100 million shots in Biden’s first 100 days in office.
Hogan added though that he is encouraged by the work of Emergent BioSolutions, a Gaithersburg-based company contracting with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture 1 billion doses of its one-shot vaccine.
Hogan said he expects Johnson & Johnson’s emergency use authorization request to be granted by the end of the month, and hopes millions of doses “will be able to be delivered the next day.” The governor was set to tour the company’s East Baltimore production facility later Monday.
Hogan’s tour comes as the state opens two mass vaccination sites at the Baltimore Convention Center and at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, with plans to open four others.
Hogan said the fairgrounds’ Cow Palace building was already operating as a “mass vax site for Baltimore County,” but once vaccine supplies increase, “we’d love to work together with them” on expanding it as a state mass vaccination.
Elyn Garrett-Jones, Baltimore County health department spokeswoman, said there haven’t been any official discussions with Hogan’s administration over whether the fairgrounds will be converted to a state mass vaccination clinic, but that the county is ready to have those talks.
Any Maryland resident can be vaccinated at any of the six mass vaccination sites when they are all operating, as long as they fall into a group that is currently eligible for the vaccine. Baltimore County has not been turning people away who live or work outside the county at its health department site.
Those who were vaccinated said the process was easy and streamlined after their appointments were secured. Patients arriving at the Maryland State Fairgrounds for vaccination are ushered into the parking lot by police and parking attendants. Inside the Cow Palace, patients are asked to show a driver’s license or other form of identification and are asked questions to determine the risk of a patient’s reaction to the vaccine.
After being vaccinated, patients are asked to wait 15 minutes in a socially-distanced area in the center of the Cow Palace, which can accommodate up to 12,000 people in its 158,400 square-foot space.
Trina Hough, 47, wasn’t sure, at first, if she was going to sign up for the vaccination. The Rosedale resident planned to wait, feeling confident in her immune system and being in a lower-risk category for coronavirus complications.
But when she started seeing the coronavirus killing people her age , the advanced radiologist decided to get one. On Monday she received her second dose at the Cow Palace after her employer set up her appointment.
Latest Coronavirus
Hough said she was thinking of her patients, many battling cancer and “doing everything they can, taking any kind of treatment to stay alive,” and she wanted to do the same.