Gov. Hogan to provide update on Maryland’s coronavirus vaccination plan

Alison Knezevich
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 15, 2020 10:00 AM
Dr. Michael Winters of Mount Airy was among the first Marylanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. He is one of the University of Maryland Medical System's frontline health care workers and is a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland medical school.
Gov. Larry Hogan will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Maryland’s plans for vaccinating residents against COVID-19.

The Republican governor plans a 4 p.m. news conference in Annapolis to discuss planning and distribution of the new vaccines.

On Monday, the University of Maryland Medical Center was the first hospital in the state to report receiving the Pfizer vaccine for frontline health workers.

Nearly 5,000 Marylanders have died from COVID-19 and the state has seen about 237,000 cases during the coronavirus pandemic.
This article will be updated.

