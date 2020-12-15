Gov. Hogan to provide update on Maryland’s coronavirus vaccination plan

Gov. Larry Hogan will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Maryland’s plans for vaccinating residents against COVID-19.
The Republican governor plans a 4 p.m. news conference in Annapolis to discuss planning and distribution of the new vaccines.
On Monday, the University of Maryland Medical Center was the first hospital in the state to report receiving the Pfizer vaccine for frontline health workers.
Nearly 5,000 Marylanders have died from COVID-19 and the state has seen about 237,000 cases during the coronavirus pandemic.
