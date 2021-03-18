Maryland Gov. Hogan to make ‘major’ COVID vaccine announcement Thursday as he weighs expanded eligibility

After acknowledging earlier this week he was considering expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday he was going to make “major announcements” about the state’s vaccination campaign in the afternoon.
Hogan, a Republican, is expected to address the vaccine rollout during a 2 p.m. news conference at the State House in Annapolis.
“Maryland has led the nation throughout this COVID-19 crisis and we are continuing to lead with our rapidly accelerating vaccination efforts,” the governor said Tuesday in a statement released by his office. “Building on this incredible progress, later today, I will provide Marylanders with important updates on our state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.”
During a visit to a vaccine clinic in Prince George’s County on Tuesday, the governor he said he was weighing whether to open up the state’s vaccine supply to more residents. With some states having opted to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone above 16, Hogan said in an interview Maryland would ensure not to rush to judgement, balancing an expected boon in supply with a predictable rise in demand.
“We’re concerned some states might be opening things up without any vaccines,” Hogan said Tuesday.
Right now, Maryland’s vaccination campaign is focused on those 65 and older, frontline health care workers, educators, nursing home staff and residents, certain government employees and essential workers, clergy, and individuals with intellectual disabilities or who are severely immunocompromised, among other groups. More than 2 million Marylanders were estimated to be part of vaccine eligibility Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
As of Thursday morning, more than 2 million doses of vaccines had been administered across the state. Some 740,887 people, or about 12.25% of Maryland’s population, had been fully vaccinated either by receiving the new one-dose immunizations made by Johnson & Johnson or completing the two-dose regiments from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The state is averaging more than 43,000 immunizations daily.
After talking with White House officials earlier this week, Hogan said the state was expecting after March 29 a significant increase in the supply of the two-dose vaccines, as well as a steady flow of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson immunizations.
Hogan’s administration chose to spread its vaccine supply among a range of providers including local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, health centers and state-run mass vaccination clinics, among other vaccinators. With a hodgepodge of mostly online registrations for vaccine appointments, many have struggled to secure their immunizations. The governor and his deputies have cited supply as the problem.
Questioned by lawmakers at a Monday meeting of the state Senate’s Vaccine Oversight Workgroup about whether Maryland was prepared to move from a period of vaccine scarcity to an abundance of supply, Acting Health Secretary Dennis R Schrader said the process would be efficient.
“Our hybrid approach is producing remarkable results,” Schrader said. “There is no question in my mind that we are ready for whatever amount of vaccines the federal government is able to send us because of the infrastructure we’re building.”
Maryland has been among the state’s who’ve most efficiently rolled out their shares of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when they became available weeks ago, Schrader added. “We opened the distribution channels, we built the infrastructure, we’ve stress tested the supply chain, we’ve stood up the technology.”
