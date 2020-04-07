Maryland will start reporting info about race of coronavirus patients, governor says

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday the state will start reporting information about the race of patients who contract the coronavirus and those who die from it.
Hogan has been pressured for weeks to release the data by those who are concerned that there are disparities in testing and care for people of color.
Hogan said he is directing the state health lab to report the data and “be as proactive as anyone in the nation” on getting private labs to provide the same data.
“I want to caution that 90% of the testing is being done by doctors and hospitals who are sending tests to private labs outside of the state, which have not been keeping such data,” Hogan said.
He cautioned this will result in significant gaps in data initially.
An increasing number of other cities and states have begun releasing the data, showing a troubling trend that black Americans make up a disproportionate number of those getting sick and dying from the virus. In Chicago, for example, about 30% of residents are black but 70% of those who have died from the coronavirus are black.
Maryland currently releases the gender, age and county of residence for those who have died of the coronavirus.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott, a Democrat who also is running for mayor, introduced a bill this week that would require the city’s health commissioner to report patients’ races and ZIP codes during a health emergency.
Scott and others have raised concerns that availability of testing and treatment of the coronavirus falls along the same lines as many other needs in Baltimore, with better access to healthcare for white residents compared to residents of color.
A group of 80 state lawmakers signed a letter urging the state to collect and release data by race and community.
State officials have previously said they would look into the issue.
Officials in neighboring Washington, D.C. began offering a breakdown by race this week, although the patients’ race was unknown in nearly half of cases.
Hogan also outlined support for Baltimore, which is part of the Baltimore-Washington corridor recently designated by the federal government as an emerging “hotspot.”
“This virus continues to spread in every jurisdiction in our state, but the concentration of cases has intensified, particularly in the Baltimore-Washington corridor,” Hogan said.
In addition to the convention center field hospital, the state is setting up a testing site at Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore.
State law enforcement agencies, such as the Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police, are taking on “increased assignments” in the city, as scores of Baltimore Police officers have been forced off the job and into quarantine.
Hogan also drew attention to his executive order, issued on Sunday, that authorizes local health departments to shut down businesses that “is unable or unwilling to cooperate in a manner consistent with social distancing protocols and in that in their judgement poses an unreasonable risk of spreading COVID-19.”
State and local police officers are authorized to assist health officials in such situations.Hogan admonished the few businesses who are not following rules about social distancing and “who are potentially putting their customers and their staff at risk.”
The governor’s comments came after he toured a 250-bed field hospital being constructed at the Baltimore Convention Center Tuesday afternoon. The field hospital is among several efforts the state is making to increase its hospitaal capacity in anticipation of a surge of coronavirus patients.
The state also is looking to build modular units to treat patients and has given approval to several hospitals, including at Mercy Medical Center and Northwest Hospital in the Baltimore area, to undertake emergency expansion projects.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 4,300 Marylanders had confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In total, there have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations and more than 100 deaths.
Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.
