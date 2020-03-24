"Pretty confusing’: Hogan criticizes Trump on CNN over coronavirus messaging

Gov. Larry Hogan again criticized the Trump administration for their response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak after the president Monday night signaled interest in reopening businesses and relaxing social distancing measures.
Appearing on New Day on CNN Tuesday morning, Hogan spoke about the state’s response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in Maryland, saying he plans on meeting with the National Guard to set up 250 emergency beds inside the Baltimore Convention Center.
When asked about President Donald Trump’s comments Monday, when the president seemingly downplayed the outbreak and suggested Americans in self-isolation would be released within weeks, Hogan said “some of the messaging is pretty confusing.”
“Some of the messaging doesn’t match,” Hogan said. “You have the surgeon general [Vice Admiral Jerome Adams] and [National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director] Anthony Fauci saying things that were almost completely opposite of that yesterday.”
While health officials have largely painted a picture of a growing outbreak that has yet to reach its peak despite killing more than 16,000 people worldwide, Trump spoke about wanting to reopen businesses and seemingly downplayed the effect the disease is having.
“You look at automobile accidents, which are far greater than what we’re talking about,” Trump said during the briefing. “It doesn’t mean we’re talking about telling people not to drive cars.”
During the CNN interview, Hogan pivoted from the Trump administration’s handling of the outbreak, telling Maryland residents to listen to his administration for the latest updates on COVID-19 in Maryland.
“So we’re just trying to take the best advice we can from the scientists and all the experts and making the decisions we believe are necessary for our state,” Hogan said. “We don’t think that we’re going to be in any way ready to be out of this in five or six or so or whenever this 15 days is up.”
Hogan’s Tuesday comments marked the second time the governor has called out the president over his comments about the coronavirus, saying earlier this month on Meet The Press that Trump “hasn’t communicated the way I would and the way I might like him to.”