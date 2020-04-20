Maryland secures thousands of coronavirus test kits from South Korea

Maryland is getting thousands of coronavirus testing kits from South Korea, enabling the state to ramp up its testing, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.
The 5,000 kits can be used to make 500,000 tests, according to the Hogan administration.
The Republican governor and his Korean-born wife, Yumi Hogan, planned to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the test kits.
Maryland health officials have reported the results of 71,397 tests (including 13,684 positives) among a population of about 6 million residents.
Insufficient testing has been a key roadblock in the efforts to understand just how widespread the coronavirus is in Maryland and across the country.
Hogan, in media interviews, has repeatedly said that lack of testing is the top concern for the nation’s governors.
Hogan has determined ramping up testing is one of the four factors to be considered before relaxing restrictions in Maryland, which currently include a stay-at-home order, the closure of non-essential businesses and a shutdown of public schools through at least May 15.
The other “pillars” of Hogan’s reopening strategy include: expanding hospital capacity to meet a surge of patients, increasing the supply of personal protective equipment, and building a robust contact tracing operation to track down people exposed to patients with COVID-19.
President Donald Trump meanwhile has insisted, as recently as Sunday night, that there are enough tests.
“We’re doing great on testing,” Trump said in a White House briefing Sunday night.
Vice President Mike Pence was expected to discuss testing issues with the nation’s governors on Monday.