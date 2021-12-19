Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says state not considering lockdowns despite rising COVID hospitalizations

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday said the state was not considering future lockdowns even as COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked this month.
Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Hogan said he was concerned about the rising cases and hospitalizations, but that he was “not anticipating any lockdowns at all.”
Last week, Hogan called on hospitals to reduce some non-COVID procedures to free up beds and workers in anticipation of another COVID-19 surge.
“We are anticipating, over the next three to five weeks, probably the worst surge we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis,” Hogan said.
As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 1,257 people hospitalized, more than double the number of people hospitalized in mid-November.
It’s unclear how many coronavirus cases or deaths there have been in the state in recent weeks; the data has not been reported since Dec. 3, when the health department was hit with a cyberattack.
Instead of potential coronavirus restrictions, Hogan said the state was encouraging booster shots and monoclonal antibody treatments.
Hogan also said the state would be putting more money into testing. As cases have risen in Maryland this winter, COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by. Most testing sites have reduced hours, and at-home tests are expensive and often out of stock.
Hogan also announced on Sunday that the state had administered more than 10 million vaccine doses, which includes first and second doses, single-doses and booster shots.