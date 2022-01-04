Maryland Gov. Hogan institutes 30-day state of emergency amid COVID surge, grants more powers to health care

In response to surging patient volumes at Maryland hospitals and a massive increase in COVID-19 infection statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan implemented Tuesday a temporary state of emergency and other executive orders designed to give the state government more powers and tools to combat the crises.
The new initiatives, announced at a news conference in Annapolis, give state health secretary Dennis R. Schrader broad powers to assist hospitals with soaring bed occupancy numbers and staff shortages; expand the emergency medical services workforce; mobilizes 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard; open 20 new coronavirus testing sites adjacent to hospitals, which have reported high numbers of emergency department walk-ins seeking confirmatory testing; and begin providing booster shots for 12- to 15-year-old kids in the state.
“While we are hoping for the best, we are actively preparing for the worst,” Hogan said.
Current projections show COVID hospitalizations could reach more than 5,000, more than 250% higher than previous peak, Hogan said.
“Our hospitals are struggling to deal with the number of sick people coming to them,” said Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Systems.
The emergency departments at hospitals throughout the state are as busy as they have ever been. Some patients’ needs could be more appropriately sourced elsewhere, he said.
Hogan referred to the vaccines as the “single most important” tool to combat the virus. He said 84% of the COVID hospitalizations of the year were not vaccinated, and most of those who died were not vaccinated.
The governor also called on the federal government to increase its monoclonal antibody, rapid test and COVID-19 antiviral pill supply, all of which are depleted amid the latest wave of the virus. The Republican stopped short of issuing a statewide mask mandate, but directed the state’s employers to incentivize them in workplaces, as well as encourage vaccinations and boosters among employees.
Hogan suggested a statewide mask mandate “may have the opposite effect,” and said “we don’t have the means to enforce it.”
The governor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said his case felt like “a pretty bad cold.”
“That’s because I was fully vaccinated and boosted. So, I didn’t end up in the hospital or dead,” he said.
