Maryland Gov. Hogan bans counties from closing schools

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday stripped local governments’ authority to issue blanket closures of schools, following his disagreement with a Montgomery County decision to shutter private as well as public schools.
A revised emergency order issued by the Republican governor continues to allow counties to order closures or modifications at businesses and organizations. However it now exempts schools from that authority.
Hogan said in a statement that schools themselves should have the primary authority to determine whether and how to open buildings for classes.
The decision for many school systems to offer online learning instead of in-person learning this fall was made by local school boards. Some private schools have said they plan to offer modified in-person instruction.
In Montgomery County, however, health officer Dr. Travis Gayles ordered that private schools must not offer in-person instruction through Oct. 1 — keeping the private schools in line with the public school system that will teach classes online.
“At this point the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers,” Gayles said last week.
Hogan took exception to the decision in Montgomery, tweeting his opposition over the weekend and then issuing his order on Monday afternoon.
“Private and parochial schools deserve the same opportunity and flexibility to make reopening decisions based on public health guidelines,” Hogan said in a statement Monday. “The blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer.”
