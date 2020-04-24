Maryland Gov. Hogan outlines three-stage plan to reopen businesses when coronavirus abates

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday outlined a three-stage approach to gradually reopening businesses, services and gatherings, but cautioned that it’s impossible to know when full-scale, pre-pandemic activities could resume.
During a news conference at the State House in Annapolis, the Republican governor unveiled his “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery.”
Hogan said the plans represent a “well-thought-out, gradual, safe and effective path forward.”
Stage one would lift the stay-at-home order but keep many businesses and indoor activities closed. Some small businesses could reopen and offer curbside pickup and dropoffs, doctors could begin more elective procedures, religious institutions could offer “limited attendance” outdoor worship, gyms could offer outdoor classes, outdoor work could resume with restrictions and some recreational activities could resume, including boating, fishing, golfing, tennis, hiking and hunting.
In the first stage, local governments would have the flexibility to make decisions on reopening libraries, parks and other local services, Hogan said.
Stage two would allow for larger social gatherings, indoor gym classes, childcare centers, regular mass transit schedules, indoor religious services, restaurant and bar service with restrictions and elective procedures at hospitals.
Stage three would allow large social gatherings, the reopening of entertainment venues, large religious gatherings and fewer restrictions on visitors at nursing homes and hospitals. But Hogan cautioned that “there is no realistic timeline yet for achieving this level.”
“Each of these recovery stages will need to be instituted in a safe, gradual and effective manner. If we try to rush this and if we don’t do it in a thoughtful and responsible way, it could cause a rebound of the virus which could deepen the economic crisis,” Hogan said.
The plan is based on four “pillars” that are precursors to restarting the economy: ramping up Maryland’s testing capacity, instituting contact tracing, increasing the supply of personal protective gear and readying hospitals for a surge in patients that could overload the system.
Hogan did not offer specific metrics that must be achieved on each of those factors before the different stages of reopening can be put in place.
“We all want the state to reopen as quickly as it can, but it’s clear that if we open the state today we would risk a fast acceleration in the epidemic to very high numbers,” said Dr. Tom Inglesby, a Hogan adviser who is director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Inglesby said the state needs to see declining rates of hospitalizations and ICU use, as well as a decline of deaths before considering relaxing restrictions.
“There isn’t a decline yet and we need to get to a point where the numbers are starting to move downward,” he said.
Hogan said that because of Maryland’s aggressive actions, the state has experienced “far fewer” cases, hospitalizations and deaths than models predicted. But he noted that cases still are rising in the state, and Maryland is not yet able to start lifting restrictions.
Earlier this week, Hogan said the state was on its way to surpassing the goal of adding 6,000 hospital beds, including reopening three floors at the former Laurel Regional Hospital to inpatients, creating a field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center and adding beds and treatment tents at hospitals around the state.
And the testing portion got a boost this week, when Hogan announced the state had bought kits to make 500,000 tests from a South Korean company. Through Friday morning, the state had reported results from nearly 85,000 tests, out of a state population of about 6 million residents.
Even as reopening eventually begins, Inglesby cautioned that individuals will need to continue to take steps to prevent transmission of the virus, including wearing cloth masks, keeping space from others and telecommuting when possible."All of these things will make a big difference," he said.
Hogan made similar comments.
“Even as we begin our recovery, we won’t be able to just flip a switch," Hogan said. “Unfortunately life is not going to just immediately go back to normal. In fact, it is important to recognize that until a vaccine is developed, the way we go about our daily lives and the way we work is going to be significantly different for a while longer.”
Maryland has been under an open-ended state of emergency since March 5, when the first positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in a handful of state residents.
Scores of businesses and workplaces have been closed since March 23, when Hogan ordered nonessential businesses to close. One week later, he issued a stay-at-home order that further curtailed Marylanders’ activities, requiring people to stay at home unless going to an essential job or performing a necessary task, such as getting food or picking up medicine.
The orders have meant that more than 344,000 Marylanders are out of work. The state has struggled to process unemployment claims. Meanwhile, a patchwork system of free food distribution has sprung up with the help of schools, governments, nonprofit organizations and the National Guard.
Children have not attended in-person classes since March 13, and the state’s public school students will be out of school until at least May 15. Schools are offering online instruction, but some kids have not yet logged in due to inequitable access to computers and the internet.
Some people have chafed under the restrictions and pushed back; critics participated last weekend in a drive-in protest in Annapolis.
Hogan said he is transitioning his medical and public health advisory team into a “recovery team” and adding business leaders to the group. They include Arne Sorensen, the president of Marriott International; Robert Doar, president of the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank; Kevin Plank, the founder of Under Armour; Jim Davis, chairman of Allegis Group; Mark McManus, general president of United Association, a union; and Augie Chiasera, president of M&T Bank.
Latest Coronavirus
Hogan is also setting up advisory groups for specific industries, faith communities and nonprofit organizations.