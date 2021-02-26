Hogan says Baltimore has gotten more COVID vaccines than it’s ‘entitled to,’ drawing outrage from city leaders

At a news conference touting his administration’s new mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Baltimore, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his state’s largest city had been getting more doses of COVID-19 immunizations than it was “entitled to,” a statement that drew the ire of some city leaders.
Hogan was asked by a reporter whether a portion of the shares Maryland was sending to the mass vaccination clinic at M&T Bank Stadium, which is open to any eligible person in the state, would be set aside for Baltimore residents — like Maryland officials opted to do with the mass vaccination site at Six Flags in Prince George’s County.
The governor said the Maryland Department of Health’s Vaccine Equity Task Force would likely look into it, though “as of last week, Baltimore City had gotten far more than they really were entitled to.”
In an interview Friday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he’d advocated for doses to be set aside from the mass vaccination site for city residents, like at Six Flags in Prince George’s. He said he asked for 50% of the doses to be reserved for Baltimore residents, but that he was open to negotiate. He was dismayed by Hogan’s comments, which he described as “one of the most ridiculous things that I’ve ever heard.”
“We do not have equitable access to vaccine doses. I think our citizens in Baltimore know a dog whistle when they see one,” Scott said. “Baltimoreans are Marylanders who both are entitled to and deserve vaccine.”
Scott added that his health department has been forced to work around a “broken” state sign up system that relies heavily on internet access and puts vulnerable residents at a disadvantage. He said the state has ignored such barriers.
Michael Ricci, a spokesman for the governor, on Friday afternoon defended Hogan and the state’s role in doling out the vaccine in Baltimore. He said in an email the “governor’s information is sound. The city received 14,000 vaccines for this week.”
”The state plays a major role in establishing partnerships and working with providers to ensure equitable access,” Ricci said. “For example, the Vaccine Equity Task Force is holding a clinic this afternoon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ in partnership with Hopkins.”
But how Baltimore’s share of the state’s vaccine allocation stacks up to other jurisdictions is difficult to discern, as Hogan’s administration has refused to release comprehensive data about how many doses each county and each provider within those jurisdictions have gotten from the time vaccines first arrived in the state in mid-December.
It’s possible many doses flowed through Baltimore in the earliest stages of the state’s rollout, which focused on vaccinating frontline health care workers, as Baltimore is the state’s hospital hub. Roughly 14.7% of Baltimore residents have received a preliminary immunization, while about 8.7% have received both doses required to protect against severe illness.
Like Prince George’s County, Baltimore’s population is predominantly Black. Statewide, white residents have received roughly four times as many vaccine doses as Black people.
In his remarks Thursday, Hogan said there were now two mass vaccination clinics in Baltimore, the other located at the Convention Center, and cited vaccine reluctance in some city communities. He also called into question the volume of vaccines administered by the Baltimore City Health Department, though Hogan’s administration decides how many doses each local health department gets.
“The city health department is only doing 14% of the shots here in the city,” Hogan said. “We’re doing, with other partners, 86% of the effort.”
Scott was frustrated that Hogan would disparage his health department. He said he spoke with the governor about allowing the city’s health department to reallocate some of its doses to other providers in the city. So it was misleading for the governor to “turn around and say ‘Oh, well they’re only doing this,’” Scott said. “You can’t speak out of both sides.”
Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa explained in a statement Thursday how her department planned to reallocate vaccines to other providers in the city for the first week of March, an effort she said was intended to “prioritize our most vulnerable populations” amidst a constrained supply.
The Baltimore City Health Department expects to get 3,500 doses next week, according to a news release. It plans to use 500 doses itself at a closed “point of distribution site” at Baltimore City Community College, while it was giving 700 doses to city hospitals to vaccinate educators, 1,500 doses to point of distribution sites where hospitals were to vaccinate older adults and 800 for mobile vaccination clinics.
The most comprehensive look at the state’s allocation plan was released by the department of health to state senators on the Vaccine Oversight Workgroup. The figures included details about allocations in four jurisdictions over two weeks in February.
It showed that Baltimore, which has about 593,000 residents, got 10,350 doses over the two weeks beginning Feb. 8 and ending Feb. 21. The health department received 4,000 doses of the allotment, 3,050 doses were split among about eight hospitals, while 2,000 doses were spread across four retail pharmacies and a total of 1,300 doses went to federally qualified health centers and large healthcare providers.
During the same window, Howard County, which has about 326,000 residents, got about 5,200 doses total spread out among its health department, hospitals and retail pharmacies. Montgomery County, the most populated jurisdiction in the state with 1.05 million people, got 22,875 doses spread among various providers. With a population of 909,000, the second biggest population in Maryland, Prince George’s County’s range of providers received a total of 19,600 immunizations.
Those four counties are the only counties for which the state health department has provided detailed allocation data, though just for a two-week period.
With limited information, some Baltimore leaders expressed their frustrations on social media.
“Shame on Hogan. Everyone deserves the Vaccine. Not just those he thinks are entitled to get it,” City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, a Democrat representing Baltimore’s 14th District, said in a tweet Thursday. “(Hogan) isn’t giving our health dept enough vaccine!!”
State Del. Marlon Amprey, a recently appointed Baltimore Democrat, doubted many of the doses allocated to the city were being shot into the arms of Baltimore residents.
“I don’t think Hogan understands equity or math,” Amprey said in a tweet.
This article will be updated.