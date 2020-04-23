Maryland Gov. Hogan says coronavirus recovery plan will involve reopening businesses based on risk level

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday provided new detail into the state’s economic recovery plan and what business owners can expect as they transition back to work once the coronavirus abates.
Speaking with Politico’s Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer in a live video interview, Hogan said he hopes to reopen the economy in phases, classifying businesses as high, medium and low risk and making decisions based on factors specific to each space. He said the degree of physical distance in a business, coupled with how much touch it involves for patrons and staff, could contribute to the risk level qualifications.
The new details provide further insight into what will likely be a gradual approach to transitioning back to a new normal after Hogan lifts Maryland’s stay-at-home order. He said even when the state starts to see drops in the number of new cases, he will not implement a “flip of a switch” approach to reopening the state.
“We’ll get some quality of life things back, in a safe way, with masking and social distancing,” Hogan said. “Every one of us want to get things open as quickly as we can, but we’re only going to do that in a safe and smart way.”
Hogan also stressed that the state’s recovery roadmap hinges on four pillars: Ramping up Maryland’s testing capacity, instituting contract tracing, increasing the supply of personal protective gear and readying hospitals for a surge in patients that could potential overload the system.
He said the state has made gains in all four of these areas, highlighting the acquisition of 500,000 test kits from his and his wife Yumi Hogan’s contacts in South Korea this week and the reopening of a former hospital in Laurel to treat more patients and add more beds to the state’s stock.
The state also plans to hire more contract tracers, and has secured more personal protective gear, he added.
“We’ve taken some of the earliest and most aggressive actions to flatten and lengthen that curve,” Hogan said.
Hogan said he will wait to make decisions about the economy until he sees 14 consecutive days of decreased cases. To prevent a resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter, Hogan said he will continue to listen to his advisory team, comprised of representatives from Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland Medical System and the state’s business sector.
“It does concern the experts that this virus has the potential to come back, which is why we’re doing it carefully and gradually,” he said. “We’re working it from all directions, but let’s get them back to work in a way that will keep them safe.”
The Republican governor said he will unveil more details into the state’s recovery plan on Friday.